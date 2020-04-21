Community organizations pedal to donate food

The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County and Saris Cycling found a fun way to give back to the community - on a bike.

The two groups teamed up Tuesday and biked through Madison to deliver food. They picked up hundreds of sandwiches, chips and drinks from Canteen Vending, packed it up in big bins on their bikes and dropped it off at local organizations like the Catholic Multicultural Center.

"This terrible event we're going through, it's historic and biblical, kind of, in dimensions, and you know, people shouldn't have to worry about eating and so we want to provide and help find a way to solve that," said Chris Fortune, CEO of Saris Cycling.

The cyclists also brought the food to St. Vincent's food pantry and front line workers at UnityPoint Health - Meriter Hospital.

"It's all about taking care of the people in need, and we'll find a way through this and we'll do our part," Fortune said.