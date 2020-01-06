Community park coming to Sauk Prairie in 2023

Dozens of acres in the Sauk Prairie area will be transformed into a new community park.

The Friends of Sauk Prairie Parks and Recreation announced Monday the Culver Community Park will be located north of Sauk Prairie Road, near the Sauk Prairie Healthcare campus in Prairie Du Sac.

Lea Culver, Craig Culver and their daughters have chosen to sponsor the naming rights for the 67-acre park.

“We are continuously grateful for Sauk Prairie’s support of our family’s restaurant business over the last 35 years, and we are pleased to contribute to a park that will serve as a gathering place for the community for generations to come,” said Lea Culver.

The park will feature multi-use fields, ball diamonds, ADA-compliant play area, skate park, fishing pond, and dog park.

“The comprehensive outdoor recreation plan completed five years ago states that the Sauk Prairie area is 42 acres short of community park land,” said John Lehan, Friends of Sauk Prairie Parks and Recreation Vice President. “In tracking the use of our current athletic fields, they are being overused two and a half times the recommended usage rate, showing that Sauk Prairie area would benefit from a new community park.”

The cost for the Culver Community Park is projected to be $12 million. In the past six months, the Friends group has received commitments for more than $7.3 million. The park is slated to open in 2023.