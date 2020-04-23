Community prays for Janesville K-9 Fred's recovery as he fights cancer

The community is sending its love to a K-9 with the Janesville Police Department, as the German Shepard recovers from its third bout with cancer.

The Janesville Police Department posted to Facebook Thursday, writing that the K-9, Fred, first had cancer in his pad, which was removed. The cancer then returned in his toe, and veterinarians had to remove Fred's toe to get rid of the cancer.

Officers hoped that Fred was on the road to recovery, but then a swollen lymph node appeared on Fred's left leg, which turned out to be cancer as well.

That node was removed on Wednesday, the department says, and Janesville officers hope K-9 Fred will be back on duty in a week or two.

"Chemotherapy seems to be in his future so we can get rid of it once and for all. Fingers crossed," the department wrote on Facebook.

The post from the department has already garnered thousands of likes and comments, as the community prays for Fred's full recovery.

