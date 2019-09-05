Community comes together to help local girl with traumatic brain injury

Eva Sherbondy is a described as a vibrant young girl that would light up a room.

On Aug. 23 she fell off a golf cart and is still in the American Family Insurance Children's Hospital with a traumatic brain injury.

People from across the nation have made more than $100,000 in donations to her family.But the most heartfelt acts are coming from her own community.

They’re planning a bake sale for Saturday, Sept. 7 starting at 9 a.m. at 310 N. Heatherstone Dr. All donations will go directly to the Sherbondy family, to help her with surgery costs and her recovery.

