Community raises money for youth programs

The Madison Parks Foundation is jump-starting their newest “KNOW” initiative to make sure kids have access to opportunity.

The “Know” initiative means "kids need opportunities now." The goal is to make sure there is funding for Madison’s Northside youth at Warner Park Community Recreation Center.

9-year old Devonte Randale is having the time of his life at day camp.

"Camp has been fun because you don't have to do any work," he said.

Madison School and Community Recreation's Day Camp at the Warner Center allows youth to spend time with friends and be active.

"I can play new games and learn new things," Randale said.

"This is very exciting. We started this as wanting to provide a safe space for kids in the community, and it blossomed into this big initiative," Terrence Thompson, Warner Park Facility Manager said.

People from the community came to Warner Park at Mallards Duck Blind for a ballpark lunch to benefit Madison Park’s Foundation's "Say Yes to KNOW!" fundraiser. The fundraiser was sponsored by The Mallards.

"I really think it's important as citizens to emboss our social infrastructure so no matter where in Madison you live or you work, you are afford the same opportunities to have fun, to be active and to really have these things that makes life complete," Bob Hemauer, Madison Parks Foundation Vice President said.

Funding will go toward youth programs at the Warner Center like basketball tournaments, family fun night and teen night.

"We’ve been doing a very intentional job of connecting and building relationships with youth and providing a space where they feel welcome and they feel some ownership," Thompson said.

Foundation officials said donating to the center supports a safe space for kids and families. The foundation said the funding can support the center for the next five years and the community can help.

"You know we all have the potentials in ourselves for greatness, and when we put our youth in a space, where that potential is acknowledged and watered and fertilized into flourish, that's the best thing we can do as a community," Hemauer said.

The foundation said the goal is to raise $100,000. For every penny raised up to the $100,000 until the end of August, the foundation will match it.

To donate, visit the website https://www.sayyes2know.com/donate