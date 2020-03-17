Community spread of coronavirus in Dane Co., health officials say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Public Health Madison and Dane County is warning residents that several new cases of COVID-19 in the area indicates that there is now "community spread" of the virus.
Seventeen people in the county have been diagnosed with COVID-19, health officials say, noting that none of them have been hospitalized.
According to the agency, community spread occurs when there is no known source of the disease, for example, having had recent contact with an infected person or having recently traveled to an area with a high number of cases.
"We have reached the level where community spread of COVID-19 is happening,” says Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County.
Heinrich adds that given the level of spread in the county, people should practice social distancing and stay at home as much as they can.
The agency explains community spread makes those steps even more important.
"Avoid groups, gatherings, playdates, and nonessential appointments," it said.
Even with those steps, along with the state's restrictions on mass gatherings, health officials expect the number of cases in Dane Co. to keep rising, Heinrich said.
Due to community spread of the virus, Public Health directs community members to:
- Stay home whenever you can, especially when you are sick. If sick, isolate yourself from other members of your household, including pets.
- Limit contact with others. This includes canceling events, gatherings, playdates, and nonessential appointments. Minimize trips in public, avoid traveling, and work from home as much as possible. If you must go out, stay at least six feet from people whenever possible.
Order necessities online for delivery. If possible, order supplies you need so you can stay home.
- Use virtual visits with your doctor. If you have symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, call your doctor’s office before going in. Your doctor will decide if you need to be tested. If your symptoms are too severe to be managed at home, call 911 or call ahead to the emergency department. Use virtual visits if possible to avoid coming in contact with others.
- Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. Do this often because it’s the easiest, most effective way to keep from getting sick.
- Follow other everyday prevention strategies. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available, clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, avoiding shaking hands or being in someone’s personal space, get your flu shot, avoid touching your face, and cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue.