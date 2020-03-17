Community spread of coronavirus in Dane Co., health officials say

Public Health Madison and Dane County is warning residents that several new cases of COVID-19 in the area indicates that there is now "community spread" of the virus.

Seventeen people in the county have been diagnosed with COVID-19, health officials say, noting that none of them have been hospitalized.

According to the agency, community spread occurs when there is no known source of the disease, for example, having had recent contact with an infected person or having recently traveled to an area with a high number of cases.

"We have reached the level where community spread of COVID-19 is happening,” says Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County.

Heinrich adds that given the level of spread in the county, people should practice social distancing and stay at home as much as they can.

The agency explains community spread makes those steps even more important.

"Avoid groups, gatherings, playdates, and nonessential appointments," it said.

Even with those steps, along with the state's restrictions on mass gatherings, health officials expect the number of cases in Dane Co. to keep rising, Heinrich said.

Due to community spread of the virus, Public Health directs community members to:

