Community-wide COVID-19 testing in Sauk Co. by appointment on Wednesday

Sauk County residents who are experiencing Coronavirus symptoms will be able to go to a drive-through testing site in Baraboo on Wednesday.

The Sauk County Public Health Department, in partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard, will have the testing done by appointment at E8795 Evergreen Lane in Baraboo, beginning at 10 a.m.

In order to be tested, Sauk County residents must call the COVID-19 hotline to make an appointment at 608-355-3200. People will need to show proof they are county residents, and can include a driver’s license or current bill with their name and address.

Everyone coming for testing must remain in their vehicle at all times and additional people in the vehicle will not be tested unless they have registered ahead of time.

The test will take on average 15 minutes and involves a nasal swab test. Once collected, the sample will be sent to a lab and results should be returned in about 48 hours.

“As we move into the next phase of our local COVID response, it is very important that people with any symptoms of COVID-19 get tested so that we can start getting back to work and back to all the great things we love about Sauk County ,” said Tim Lawther, Sauk County Health Officer.

Lawther says the test will not indicate if someone has previously had COVID-19 and now have recovered, but it will indicate if you have the virus at the time of testing.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: cough, fever, chills, sore throat, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, loss of smell, loss of taste, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, runny nose, shortness of breath.