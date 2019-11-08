Company builds bikes, donates them to local kids in foster care

Over 120 bicycles are on their way to foster families across Wisconsin after Schwinn HQ employees built the bikes to donate to 'Family Works Program Incorporated' Friday.

The company plans to donate up to $125,000-worth of bicycles to kids in foster care through next year.

"If you think about it, teenagers, they're not going to get their parents' car, they're not going to get their foster parents' car, so what's the next best thing? A bicycle!" says executive director Gianna Dahlia.

Schwinn partnered with the national non-profit organization together we rise to distribute the bikes to the kids.