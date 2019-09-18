Company paying $1,300 to watch 13 scary movies by Halloween

If Halloween is your favorite holiday, there’s a job out there for you that’s so perfect for you it’s terrifying.

USDish.com says they’re looking for one (un)lucky witch, wizard, demon, ghost, zombie — you get it — to watch 13 Stephen King movies for $1,300.

Is that real enough for you, Billy?

In addition to the $1,300 paycheck, you’ll also get a Stephen King survival kit including a flashlight, blanket, movie-watching snacks, an Amazon gift card, and a FitBit to track just how badly those thrilling scenes make you jump.

The website says they’re offering this spooky deal because as a premium channel provider, they’re all about scary movies and want to share the horror with their friends who also enjoy when things go bump in the night.

Candidates can apply on their website though Oct. 15.

We hope your survive the binge.