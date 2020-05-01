Competency exam ordered for Wisconsin man who killed 5

A competency exam has been ordered for a Milwaukee man charged with killing five of his family members, including four teenagers.

Forty-three-year-old Christoper Stokes made his initial court appearance Friday -- he was wheeled into a virtual courtroom, where his attorney said via teleconference that he has competency issues.

Prosecutors say Stokes killed his family members Monday, then called police and confessed.

He's charged with five counts of first-degree homicide and with being a felon in possession of a firearm. A motive is unknown.