Competency exam ordered in 1976 murder case in Wisconsin

A competency exam has been ordered for a man accused of killing a couple in a Wisconsin park in 1976.

Eighty-two-year-old Raymand Vannieuwenhoven is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 25-year-old David Schuldes and 24-year-old Ellen Matheys.

The exam will determine if Vannieuwenhoven understands the court proceedings and can assist in his defense. The results will be discussed at a hearing Feb. 21.

Sheriff's officials say tests of Vannieuwenhoven's DNA from a licked envelope matched DNA from the crime scene. Investigators didn't have any major leads until 2018, when a DNA lab in Virginia identified the genealogical background of the suspect.