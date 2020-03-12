Complaint: Former Verona substitute teacher inappropriately touched students in classrooms

A former substitute teacher is accused of touching two young girls at a Verona middle school late last week – and doing so in front of their classmates.

Dustin Schallert appeared in court Thursday where he was officially charged with first degree and second degree child sexual assault as well as disorderly conduct.

Over a two-day period last week, prosecutors allege the 30-year-old Schallert touched an 11-year-old inappropriately on Thursday at Badger Ridge Middle School, and then, on Friday, he reportedly reached under a 13-year-old student’s shirt .

A criminal complaint released this Thursday detailed what the students told Verona Police investigators what happened, with one girl saying he was “weirding (her) out.”

According to the complaint, the 13-year-old’s father went to police on Friday, March 6 to report the incident, which his daughter says happened on the same day while she was sitting in the back of classroom with a classmate. She added that Schallert had walked into the room late that day, seemingly unbalanced and with diluted pupils.

The complaint states Schallert and the victim were sitting on rolling chairs and he scooted towards her until his leg was touching hers. Feeling trapped between Schallert and a cabinet, she told investigators she was called to another table by a classmate and the two discussed how he was “weirding them out.”

After walking around the classroom, Schallert returned to the teen’s table and that’s when, she says, he reached under her shirt. He reportedly stopped when she told him, and he touched her again. That’s when she raced out of the room and found a female teacher. After telling her what happened, they went to the school office and reported it to the associate principal.

The associate principal told the principal, Schallert needed to be removed immediately and when the principal went to the classroom to do so, that’s when he found him braiding another girl’s hair without her consent, the complaint.

SECOND ALLEGATION

The complaint also alleges Schallert inappropriately touched a student in class on the previous day, Thursday, March 5.

On Monday, detectives interviewed two students in a different classroom. One of them said Schallert asked her to hold out her hands and touch her wrists together. According to the complaint, he then wrapped a “long piece” of duct tape “five times” around her wrists. She said it upset her and walked away.

Her friend, an 11-year-old, told police they were working on a project when Schallert touched her inappropriately and said she was “too nervous” to do anything.

The complaint states her friends saw it happen, and they spoke with a teacher and the associate principal. One of her friends explained to police they were told they would call their parents and would call the police.

SCHALLERT’S ARREST

On Saturday, detectives reportedly went to Schallert’s apartment in Madison and asked if they could enter his apartment.

He told them “no,” the complaint says, and when they asked him to come out, he refused and closed the door.

Detectives say Schallert eventually came out of his apartment and they could smell intoxicants coming off him. He started walking away, and they ordered him to stop. When he didn’t, an officer helped stop Schallert and he was arrested, the complaint says.

Schallert appeared in Dane County Circuit Court on Thursday.

During his initial appearance the Dane County District Attorney’s Office said there was another alleged incident a few years ago before he moved to Dane County.

“We know he moved here because he was previously teaching in Lafayette County,” said Assistant District Attorney Patrick Winter.

“Based on his own statement, he left that job in Lafayette County, in part, after being criticized by other employees for having an inappropriate relationship with a then 7-year-old child.”

Winters said this past fall, Schallert was admitted to detox and said he was sad and depressed due to a break-up. When he was asked more questions about it, Winters said it was over a former elementary school student that he had been trying to contact on Facebook.

“He said he would have liked to marry her, but realized that wasn’t socially acceptable,” said Winters.

The district attorney’s office said more students have been coming to the Verona Police Department to report instances of inappropriate actions.

Winters said Schallert no longer has a teaching license in Dane County.

Schallert’s cash bond was set at $25,000. He is set to appear in court again on March 19 for his preliminary hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for his trial to move forward.

SCHOOL DISTRICT LETTER TO FAMILIES

In a letter sent to Badger Ridge Middle School families on Monday, the school district said they were made aware of Schallert’s arrest on Sunday.

They said Badger Ridge administration was made aware of allegations concerning Schallert’s behavior Friday afternoon by several students and escorted him out of the classroom.

The school district removed him from the substitute teaching list, and said he is forbidden from Verona Area School District grounds.

NBC15 reached out to the school district about the allegations Thursday night. A spokeswoman referred us to the letter sent to parents stating "Badger Ridge administration was unaware of any prior reports of concerning behaviors before the 6th."