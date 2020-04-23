Complaint: Green Bay man stabbed 175 times

Prosecutors say a defendant charged with killing a Green Bay man inflicted 175 stab wounds on the victim.

Twenty-two-year-old Andres Garcia-Saenz is being held on $500,000 bond on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 73-year-old Douglas Campbell.

Police were asked to check on Campbell March 17 when he failed to show up for work.

WLUK-TV reports police say the house appeared to be ransacked. Police say they found text messages between the victim and Garcia-Saenz and that the defendant told them he and Campbell met on a dating app and that he had gone to his house to hang out.