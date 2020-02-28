Complaint: Suspect asks woman to lie about her 4yo shooting himself

A Madison man accused of leaving a handgun out resulting in a 4-year-old shooting himself asked the boy's mother to lie about the incident, according to court documents.

Davon Johnson appeared in Dane County Circuit Court on Friday.

Madison police said on Feb. 26 after the 4-year-old shot his foot, he was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the criminal complaint, following the shooting Madison police detectives interviewed the boy and two adults who had been in an apartment on the 5900 block of Jackson Quarry Lane on Madison's East Side.

When officers asked the boy, who was still in the hospital, what had happened, he told officers that Johnson had set a handgun down on a chair. The boy said he "took it and shot my foot," according to the complaint. The boy also referred to Johnson as his "uncle."

Officers then interviewed the boy's mother who was waiting in the hospital. She said after falling asleep with her two sons, she awoke around midnight to a loud bang and found her son with the gun lying next to him.

According to the complaint, she told officers Johnson and his girlfriend asked her to lie to police. She said they asked her to say someone outside the apartment came in an shot them. She added they tried to bribe her as well.

Following the shooting, Madison police officers tracked Johnson down to a BP gas station on the 4200 block of East Washington Avenue. Police said when they turned on their lights, the 18-year-old tried to make a break for it.

Officers said while they chased Johnson, he dropped a bag that contained a gun. Madison police then arrested Johnson and took him into custody,

Johnson is charged with with felony bail jumping, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting an officer, leaving/storing a loaded firearm near a child and possessing a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 5, 2020.