Complaint: Man causes $40K in damage at Miller Park after trying to write name with tractor

Prosecutors say a Milwaukee man has admitted to causing more than $40,000 in damage to Miller Park amid protests and rioting on June 2.

According to a criminal complaint filed with the Milwaukee County Circuit Court Tuesday, 40-year-old Keyon Lambert broke into the Brewers' baseball stadium and got into a tractor, which he used to tear up the turf and dig holes in an attempt to "write his name in cursive with the tractor tires."

The incident began when a security guard found Lambert yelling inside the stadium, running down the levels of seats and at one point patting his body and saying that "I got a piece for you." The security guard told prosecutors that indicated to him that Lambert might be armed with a gun, according to the complaint.

A field manager recounted that while Lambert was driving the tractor, he was yelling “Black Lives Matter" and that “We’re gonna burn this f----- down tonight,” the complaint states.

Lambert eventually got out of the tractor, walked off the field and left the stadium. Police officers then detained Lambert.

Defendant's statement

The complaint adds that Lambert issued a statement to prosecutors. In that account, Lambert says he initially tested the stadium's doors and was "surprised" to find them open. He reportedly took that as a sign he could enter Miller Park.

Upon finding the tractor, he said that he had never driven one with a bucket before, so he got on and attempted to "try to write his name in cursive with the tractor tires," but the vehicle was too slow for the maneuver, he told prosecutors. He says the then showed off with the vehicle, because people were filming him, according to the complaint.