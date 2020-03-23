Complaint: Mazomanie man accused of domestic abuse, false imprisonment

A 32-year-old Mazomanie man is accused of sexually assaulting, starving, and holding his live-in girlfriend against her will.

Thomas L. Rose was charged on Monday with first-degree sexual assault, false imprisonment, intimidation, battery, use of a dangerous weapons and criminal damage to property damage. All the charges had a domestic abuse modifier.

Rose was arrested on Thursday after the Dane County Sheriff’s Office was called to his home in the Town of Mazomanie.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies were called around 4:06 p.m. that afternoon after the victim’s sister received messages that Rose would harm her sister.

Deputies say when they arrived at the home off County Highway Y, Rose, his mother, the victim, and another man were inside, and they separated Rose and the victim.

The victim said she moved into the house around Christmas, and Rose became abusive in the past few months, according to the criminal complaint.

She told deputies Rose would not allow her to shower, limited her food intake for days at a time, and would force her to have sex with him multiple times a day without her consent.

She also told deputies he would also hit her, made her smoke meth, and threatened to kill her and her children.

During Rose’s arrest, deputies said his mother kept stating, ““We knew this was going to happen, you knew this was going to happen Thomas, you're not going to have any bail, you knew.”

Rose had his initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court Monday afternoon.