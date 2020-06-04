Complaint: Three people facing charges after taking part in Madison looting

Two men and a woman are facing charges after police say they took part in the looting in the Madison area earlier this week.

According to newly released criminal complaints, officers arrested Mackenzee L. Jacobson, 22 of Janesville, after they say he ran out of a business on Henry Street with a bag filled with stolen clothing early Tuesday morning.

Madison Police officers said in the complaint that the store he had allegedly ran out of was "completely unrecognizable" after substantial looting. In the complaint, officers estimate looters caused upwards of $700,000 of damage and looting.

In the bag, police said they found a $35 hat and a $149 rain jacket, the complaint states.

In a second complaint, Sun Prairie officers say that two slightly older people, a man and a women, were arrested after they were allegedly looting at the Target in Sun Prairie.

Officers were called to the Target around 10:40 p.m. last Sunday after reports emerged that there was looting at the store, the complaint states.

When the officers arrived, they noticed that 15-20 cars were parked outside and several people had broken in.

As they got closer, the officers noticed people also running out of the store, carrying clothes and other items, the complaint states. That's when the responding Sun Prairie officers decided to wait for back-up, the complaint states.

Some time later, a Sun Prairie officer outside the Target reported that his marked squad car had just been hit by another vehicle.

Other officers soon confirmed that that vehicle was a Chevy Malibu, and began pursing it.

The Chevy Malibu, however, did not pull over and instead ran several stop signs and red lights and was speeding and swerving between lanes, according to the complaint.

But the vehicle eventually drove over tire spikes, and the driver decided to pull over, on Highway 151 near Deerfield.

Officers conducted a 'high-risk' traffic stop with guns drawn and took Lavette L. Brown, 32 of Madison and Casimer D. Tipton, 40 of Madison into custody. Stolen goods from target were found in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Brown and Tipton are facing charges of burglary and attempting to flee police. Jacobson, who police say was involved with looting on Henry Street, is also facing a burglary charge.