Concerns about reckless driving in Eastside neighborhood

Two residents have voiced concern in the last few months over reckless driving in their Milwaukee St. neighborhood.

Brian Hill has lived on Milwaukee St. for 13 years and spends a lot of time in his front yard. Over the years, he has watched may drivers go by.

"Speeders, people who get angry and then they're reckless driving, passing on the right, it's just crazy," Hill said.

Hill said he is worried about the safety of kids, pedestrians and bicyclists in his neighborhood.

"There's still a lot of kids who go to Kennedy [Elementary School] to the parks," he said, adding, "Madison’s the biggest city for bicycles and they need to be safe."

Hill's neighbor Christopher Malin has also noticed problems after just two months in the area.

"My wife works downtown, she takes the bus back, she has to cross Milwaukee St. everyday when she gets off work. It’s dangerous and she’s afraid and it needs to be taken care of," Malin said.

Both men want to see police crack down on the problem. Hill has reached out to the city multiple times about his concerns.

"My big feeling is [the police] should probably just sit in the problem areas," he said.

Rick Wipperfurth is an officer with the Madison Police Department's Traffic Enforcement Safety Team. He said officers do look into every traffic complaint.

"The majority of our activity is driven by citizen complaints," he said.

However, resources in the department are already strained, and officers have to prioritize areas with the most serious complaints.

"We just can't justify sending a full team of five officers in response to a complaint that's not keeping all officers busy at that time," Wipperfurth said.

Hill said he plans to keep contacting the city, and he plans to reach out to Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) next. In the meantime, he has a message for drivers.

"Driving is a privilege, not a right, and if you don't want to lose it, you should drive more safely," Hill said.

Wipperfurth said the best way to let police know about traffic issues is to report it online. He said it is important to be as specific as possible about the location and time of day the violation happened.

To report a traffic problem, click here.

