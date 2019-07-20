Concerns over contaminants in foam used to put out fires at MG&E substations

After Friday's explosions and fires at two MG&E substations, authorities are addressing concerns about contaminants known as PFAS that could be found in the fire fighting foam used to put out the blaze.

On Friday, city officials said since the chemical can sometimes be found in the foam, the city would test it to make sure it would not contaminate any water supplies.

Saturday afternoon, an MG&E spokesperson told NBC15 that the foam used by the Madison Fire Department does not contain PFAS.

Chris Hauski, a Madison firefighter who fought both fires on Friday, said the department needed to use the foam to extinguish the fire, instead of just using water.

"There was a lot of oil and fuel in that location so just having water, especially with the master streams that we had to use to contain the fire, that was just going to spread the fuel around anyway," Hauski said.

Since the fire fighting foam is associated with PFAS, concerns about runoff into the city's water supply were raised.

However, Bob Luling with the Madison Fire Department's hazmat team said firefighters use very small amounts of foam.

"For 100 gallons of water, we're using up to six gallons of foam," Luling said.

If they can, fire fighters will try to contain the spread.

"If we can prevent some of the spreading of the foam into some of the waterways and things like that, we absolutely would," Luling said.

Since Friday's fires, an MG&E spokesperson said the Madison Fire Department's foam does not contain PFAS. However, the American Transmission Company will be working with the Department of Natural Resources to test the foam.

Luling said, without the foam, the environmental impact could have been worse.

"If we were to use just water, we would have to use a lot more of it and it would have spread mineral oil which does not mix with water, so it just would have basically spread that and if that got into the lakes or into the sewer system, that's going to sustain for a long time," he said.

The American Transmission Company is working with the DNR to lead the rest of the environmental cleanup efforts.