Concerts on the Diamond starts Friday in Richland Center

A concert series is bringing family fun to Richland Center to support arts in local schools.

The concerts will be held Friday July 12 and Friday July 19 on the Richland Center High School baseball diamond. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and performances will run from 6-10 p.m.

Beatles tribute band "The BriTins" will perform Friday, July 12. Richland Center High School faculty band "BALDD" will open the night.

Richland County native and blues singer Eric Tessmer will perform Friday, July 19. Band "Two for the Road," which features Tessmer's father, will open the show.

Tickts are $15 for adults and $10 for children. Children under 10 get in for free. Organizers said money raised from the concerts will be used to promote art and music programs in Richland Center schools.

Visitors can buy food at the event. Concert goers are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to sit in the outfield.