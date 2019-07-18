Concerts on the Rooftop moves festivities indoors because of heat at Monona Terrace

Concerts on the Rooftop are still rocking out this summer at the Monona Terrace in Madison Thursday evening.

Because of the heat advisory issued, the music will be held inside, instead of its usual place on the roof of the terrace.

The band Madison County is set to play from 7 – 9 p.m.

Band members Mike and Augie Zibell have quite the row of awards: Male Vocalist of the Year, Local Group of the Year at the Q106 MCMA Awards Show, Country Artist of the Year at the Madison Area Music Association Awards Show, and Wisconsin Area Music Industry People's Choice several years in a row.

The band Supertuesday will be playing at the next Concerts on the Roof on July 25 from 7-9 p.m. at the Monona Terrace.