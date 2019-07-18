"Concerts on the Rooftop" moved inside Monona Terrace on Thursday

The high temperatures and heat warning on Thursday forced "Concerts on the Rooftop" inside the Monona Terrace.

A Facebook post on the event page by the Monona Terrace stated: "For the safety and comfort of our concertgoers, we are moving our Concerts on the Rooftop INSIDE for tomorrow night’s (7/18) Madison County concert. With a heat advisory in effect tomorrow through Friday evening and little shade on our rooftop, our spacious and air conditioned Exhibition Hall is the appropriate venue to ensure that our community members, the band, and our staff all have a fun and safe experience."

Madison County is scheduled to perform on Thursday. "Concerts on the Rooftop" is from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Exhibition Hall.