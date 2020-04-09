Concerts on the Square in Madison rescheduled to start in July

The start of Concerts on the Square in Madison will be pushed back by five weeks, because of the spread of coronavirus.

The free summer concerts, started by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, will have its first performance on Tuesday, July 28 at 6 p.m. The decision on the delay was made given the expected need to continue to prevent large social gatherings in coming months.

All six of the Concerts on the Square performances are expected to still happen, but will now run from July 28 to September 1. All Concerts on the Square this summer will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday rather than 7 p.m., Wednesday.

“The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is alive and well – and there is nothing more we want than to perform for our community during these uncertain times,” said Joe Loehnis, CEO of the WCO. “At the same time, we want to be responsible and mindful of community safety. In that light, we believe the best thing to do is to push the start of Concerts on the Square into late July.”