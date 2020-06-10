Concerts on the Square makes big changes, adopts drive-in format

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra will take a drive-in theater approach to make sure its 2020 Concerts on the Square still happen – at least in part.

On Wednesday, the chamber organization announced the changes it will make to its summertime program, including cancelling its first four concerts and setting dates for two replacement shows, on June 24 and July 22, at Breese Stevens Field. According to the orchestra, the shows will won’t be live and will instead use rebroadcasts of popular Concerts on the Square performances.

“We were optimistic in April that if we only delayed the start of Concerts on the Square to late-July that we could still hold live performances downtown,” WCO’s CEO Joe Loehnis said. “But, as the pandemic continues to affect us all in ways we never could have foreseen, we’ve decided to take creative steps now that will allow us to still share music with our community.”

It explained the change will allow it to keep attendees safe and still adhere to bans on mass gatherings. In addition to the two shows already on the schedule, the WCO hopes to play two more late summer shows, on August 25 and September 1, if it is still deemed safe.

The WCO said concertgoers will pay $25 per car for each show. The lot will hold 115 cars, so they have scheduled two shows per night at Warner Park, 2930 N. Sherman Ave. The first one starts at 7 p.m. and the second starting at 8:45 p.m. Ticket go on will sale at a later date.

The schedule performances are:

June 24 – “S Wonderful” with Amanda Huddleston, soprano, and Andrew Clark, tenor. Songs include: The Sound of Music Medley, Smoke Gets in Your Eyes, Armed Forces Salute & 1812 Overture. (2015 Performance)

July 22 – “Film Night”, featuring concertmaster Suzanne Beia. Songs include: The Magnificent Seven, The Pink Panther, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Schindler's List, and E.T. (2019 Performance)

