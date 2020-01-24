Condo fire displaces 6 people on Madison’s North Side

A family was displaced after their condo was on fire on Madison’s North Side Thursday afternoon, says the Madison Fire Department.

Spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said neighbors reported the condo on the 500 block of Troy dive was on fire around 3:35 p.m.

When fire crews arrived, they saw smoked-stained glass and cracked windows. They went inside and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Schuster said no one was inside the condo at the time and six people were assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. A damage estimate is not available at this time.