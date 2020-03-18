Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin jumps 50%

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

In its daily update Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services stated the number of active cases has increased to 108. That number does includes the one previous confirmed case in which the patient has already recovered.

So far, 1,577 tests have come back negative.

Wednesday’s number of positive tests is 36 more than the 72 reported the previous day, the agency recorded on Tuesday. State health officials say Ozaukee and Walworth Counties each reported their first cases.

Shortly before the latest numbers were released, Gov. Tony Evers announced a cap on the number of children and staff who will be allowed to work at child care centers. On Tuesday, he ordered a ban on gatherings of more than ten people and for all restaurants and bars to end their dine-in service.

