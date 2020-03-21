COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin surges to 281, four deaths reported

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin and Dane Co. both saw major jumps in the past day, according to new numbers from the Dept. of Health Services.

In its daily update Saturday, the agency counted 281 positive test results overall statewide, 75 more than in the previous day’s report. In Dane Co. alone, the number of positive tests grew to 49, as compared to 32 on Friday.

The number of people deaths from the virus rose to four, DHS noted. Earlier Saturday, the Milwaukee Co. Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed a second person had died in that county.

