Confirmed COVID-19 cases tick up, but percentage drops again

The percentage of total tests for COVID-19 that came back positive hit its lowest point in nearly a week as the total number of confirmed cases nears 9,000, according to the Department of Health Services latest figures.

In its latest update, the agency’s summery showed 335 new confirmed cases were reported, bringing the total in Wisconsin to 8,901 overall. While that the third most recorded so far, the number of tests, 4,189, was the highest so far.

Nine more deaths in the state raised the total to 362, DHS’ reported.

More than 100 confirmed cases were reported in Brown County and Milwaukee County. They now have 1,653 and 3,469 confirmed cases, respectively.

Dane County, meanwhile, only had two new cases, while Rock County had nine.

County Breakdown

Number of in Southern Wisconsin, according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Brown: 1,653 / 11

Columbia: 32 / 1

Crawford: 7 / 0

Dane: 445 / 22

Dodge: 42 / 1

Grant: 60 / 7

Green: 20 / 0

Green Lake: 5 / 0

Iowa: 10 / 0

Jefferson: 47 / 0

Juneau: 19 / 1

Lafayette: 8 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 3,469 / 204

Richland: 13 / 2

Rock: 311 / 10

Sauk: 70 / 3

Waukesha: 374 / 22