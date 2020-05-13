Confirmed COVID-19 tests jump by nearly 100; but percentage remains low

Nearly 100 more new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Wisconsin than were tallied the previous day, the percentage of total tests that came back positive remains low.

The Department of Health Services’ daily tracker showed 291 new cases, compared with just 193 on Tuesday, which was the first time in weeks that new confirmed cases dipped below 200. In all, DHS recorded 4,654 total tests, which translates to 6.3 percent of them coming back positive – the third-lowest percentage so far.

Only three new deaths were reported statewide, bringing the total to 421, DHS’ report shows.

The agency’s chart listing the six criteria health officials are tracking as part of the Badger Bounce Back plan continues to show five of them have been met. The only one still outstanding is a two-week downward trajectory of influenza-like cases.

It’s the second straight day the report showed the state as being one metric away from meeting its objectives, although any of the ones currently met could reverse course to the point the state no longer considers them accomplished.

County data

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Brown: 1,982 / 20

Columbia: 34 / 1

Crawford: 17 / 0

Dane: 490 / 22

Dodge: 79 / 1

Grant: 70 / 9

Green: 36 / 0

Green Lake: 10 / 0

Iowa: 10 / 0

Jefferson: 54 / 2

Juneau: 21 / 1

Lafayette: 14 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 4,215 / 235

Richland: 13 / 2

Rock: 380 / 13

Sauk: 73 / 3

Waukesha: 421 / 23