Connie Thompson named new executive director of the Monona Terrace

The Monona Terrance in Madison has a new executive director.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a release Thursday that Connie Thompson has been selected to take charge of the convention center.

Thompson served as the associate director of operations and quality at Monona Terrace since October of 2017. She has also worked at the Frank Lloyd Wright facility for over 20 years.

This comes after former Terrace executive director Gregg McManners announced he was retiring last week, after 17 years of service.

As executive director, Thompson will be in charge of all of the Terrace’s departments.

According to a release from said Mayor Rhodes-Conway”

“Connie emerged as the right candidate based on her extensive leadership skills and thorough knowledge of the facility…. She is a true champion of the icon that is Monona Terrace and is committed to its dual role as not only a convention center but and a facility that is open and welcoming to the entire community. She shares my commitment to advancing our city’s sustainability efforts as well as to equity and engagement. I look forward to working with her.”

Thompson has a bachelor’s degree in industrial and organizational psychology from Edgewood College and a master’s of business administration from Alverno College.