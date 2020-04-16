Conservation Congress discuss expansion of turkey, gun deer hunting seasons

The Wisconsin Conservation Congress and the Department of Natural Resources is holding its annual spring hearing this week.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, the annual in-person hearing is being held virtually. Larry Bonde, the WCC Executive Chariman, says it might be the greatest public input they’ve ever received.

“We’re hearing everything from deer hunters to trappers to fishermen to people concerned about the environment,” Bonde said. “So we really encompass a lot of issues.”

One of the advisory questions include extending the nine-day gun season to 19 days and also moving up the start of the turkey season.

The Wisconsin Conservation Congress is also exploring the idea of an experimental badger hunt season. Many neighboring states have one.

“While the badger is the Wisconsin state animal, muskie is the Wisconsin state fish and we don’t limit the harvest of muskie,” said Bonde.

Badgers can also be found in almost all 72 counties in Wisconsin.

“DNA research suggests that the population is very diverse,” says Bonde.

Other input received so far includes banning the use of lead ammunition on state property.

The Wisconsin Conservation Congress is accepting public input until 7 p.m. on April 16. To submit feedback or for more information, click here.

