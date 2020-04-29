Conservative justice reinstates himself in voter purge case

A conservative justice on the state Supreme Court has decided he'll participate in a lawsuit seeking to purge more than 200,000 people from Wisconsin's voter rolls.

Daniel Kelly recused himself from the case in March because he was running in the April 7 spring election against liberal challenger Jill Karofsky.

He lost his re-election and on Wednesday announced he would rejoin the case.

He said the reason he recused himself no longer exists, no one has objected to him rejoining the case and he feels he has a duty to hear every case that he ethically can.

