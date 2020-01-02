Conservatives seek immediate purge of voters in Wisconsin

Conservatives are asking a judge to find the Wisconsin Elections Commission in contempt for not immediately purging more than 200,000 voters from the rolls.

A judge last month ordered the purge of voters who may have moved and didn't respond within 30 days to notification sent by the elections commission in October. The commission is appealing the ruling and asking that the order be put on hold.

The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty says the commission must purge the voters now or face $2,000 a day in fines.