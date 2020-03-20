Construction company keeps working amid COVID-19 outbreak

As people are being urged to stay home, not all companies have a work from home option for employees.

Source: WMTV

Companies without that option include construction crews working on projects in the field.

Findorff says it's keeping its job sites open for now, but not requiring any employee to come to work. The company is also sharing the CDC guidelines and COVID-19 symptoms, stressing that workers need to stay safe.

"Our teams got together and educated all of our field crews about that so that they're aware of what's going on. None of our employees in the field are required to come to work, they're number one priority for us and for them is to stay safe," Jim Yehle, Findorff President and CEO said.

On Thursday, Findorff distributed 750 N-95 respirator masks to area hospitals in Milwaukee and Madison. The company is looking into other ways to help health care workers set up drive through testing sites.