Construction continues at Amazon distribution facility in Beloit despite pandemic

Amazon says construction will go ahead as planned at its proposed distribution facility in Beloit, and they hope to have it up and running before the 2020 holiday shopping season.

Amazon spokesperson Jen Crowcroft confirmed that Amazon is still working with the City of Beloit Common Council and the developer to finish the massive facility in the Gateway Business Park at Gateway Boulevard and Colley Road.

The announcement comes as much of Wisconsin continues to be closed under the 'Safer at Home' order. However, essential businesses - including construction - have been allowed since day 1 of the pandemic to continue their businesses unimpeded.

Amazon says the facility will create 500 full-time jobs, and that full-time employees will start out at $15 an hour and receive benefits. The number of jobs are expected to spike during the bustling holiday shopping season.

Construction of the new facility is expected to cost $100 million.

"Amazon continues to invest and create new, attractive jobs with industry leading pay and comprehensive benefits in Beloit and in Wisconsin," according to Amazon spokesperson Crowcroft in a statement.