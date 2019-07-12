Construction expected to cause delays on westbound Beltline

Westbound traffic on the Beltline will be reduced to two lanes this weekend as crews start repairs on the westbound bridge over Todd Drive. A similar project just wrapped up on the eastbound side of the highway on the same stretch.

Traffic will be reduced to two lanes from Fish Hatchery Road to Seminole Highway on the westbound side during daytime hours on Saturday and Sunday. The eastbound side will not be affected, Delays are likely, so travelers are warned to plan ahead or find an alternate route.

The Fish Hatchery Road ramp to the westbound Beltline will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday for the bridge work. Travelers are advised to find another route.

Nightly lane closures continue on the Beltline in this area, and traffic slowdowns are expected from 7-10 p.m.

Officials said this construction work is weather dependent and subject to change.

