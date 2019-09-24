Construction underway at Middleton Market

Construction is now underway on the outdoor Middleton Market Tuesday.

Work site at the future Middleton Market.

Crews just broke ground on the project last week. The market will feature 15 to 20 local vendors and a brand new 260-unit apartment complex.

Organizers at Middleton market say it is designed to be accessible and eco-friendly.

“We're really focusing on sustainability,” says Robin Pharo, president of Tryesta Group. “Sustainability in food, so things that are made locally, or by small providers. And then sustainability in building operations, so we have full solar panels on the site. We're recycling rain water on the site."

Organizers say they hope to release the names of local vendors involved sometime next month.

