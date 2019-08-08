Contractors ordered to pay $27k after Sun Prairie gas explosion

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin unanimously voted to assess a forfeiture of $25,000 to VC Tech Inc. after a natural gas explosion in Sun Prairie last year.

The commission found that probable cause exists to believe that VC Tech Inc. violated Wisconsin's "One Call" law when its workers failed to request utility locating and marking before beginning excavation work in Sun Prairie on July 10, 2018, according to the WPSC.

As VC Tech Inc. carried out its excavation, a natural gas main was struck and damaged at the intersection of Main and Bristol Streets. The leak and explosion in adjoining buildings resulted in loss of life, personal injury and significant property damage, according to the WPSC.

"Let this be a warning to all parties involved in the practice of excavation that we view the 'One Call' law as a vital matter of public safety," Commission Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq said.

Additionally, the commission required VC Tech Inc. to pay a $2,500 surcharge to the "One Call" system, and attend an educational course.

Under Wisconsin law, an excavator is required to have underground utilities located and marked before beginning work. Wisconsin's "One Call" system allows excavators to arrange for the locating and marking of those utilities.

In 2017, Wisconsin Act 136 created a process for handling complaints against people who violate the law. A panel of industry experts can refer the complaint to the commission, for its review, where there is probable cause that a violation has occurred.

The commission then decides on whether or not to take action; require the respondent to take an educational course, assess a forfeiture, or both assess the forfeiture and require attendance at the educational course. This is the first such case brought before the Commission under the new law.