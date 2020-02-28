Controversial children’s book will likely stay in Columbus district

A controversial children’s book will likely stay on library shelves in the Columbus School District, after a ruling by the district’s board.

On Friday night, the district board voted unanimously to keep the book “10,000 dresses” in the school district. That recommendation now moves on to the school district’s superintendent for a final decision.

The book “10,000 dresses,” about a transgender girl who wears dresses, has been part of the Columbus School District library since March 2016. It only recently started gaining attention after Nathan Pollnow’s 6-year-old daughter brought the book home from school.

“Not against transgenders, man. It's your thing, do whatever you want. But I think it's a time and a place and parents need to make that argument, or that discussion,” Pollnow told NBC15 News on Friday. “They don't need the school district unpacking things for them."

Pollnow filed a complaint with the district, saying the book is inappropriate for a kindergartener.

“You are either a boy or you are a girl. That is the way you are born,” he says. “Until you are of age, you really shouldn't have to know there's a difference. That's health class in high school, maybe earlier in junior high. But definitely not kindergarten."

Per policy, the Columbus School District Board then evaluated the book, to determine whether it meets district criteria.

“Instructional materials, textbooks, and library is also one of the things that can be challenged within our instructional materials. And some of the things that we look at is age appropriateness, the use of the material as well,” says Columbus School District superintendent Annette Deuman.

At a meeting Friday night, dozens came forward in support of the book.

“I have a fundamental dislike of banning books, period. And I also have a fundamental value that kids have to learn from an early age on core values, so that they stay with them for their whole life,” says Tessie Scharrow of Columbus. “And this is not about anything other than a child that has a different idea of how to dress.”

Meantime, Pollnow still disagrees with the ruling.

“I believe they didn't even listen to me today. That's really what I feel. I watched them. I believe four out of the six that were there already had speeches written. They knew they were going to give opinions. They didn't give credence to anything I said,” he told NBC15 News after the meeting on Friday.

The school board now has 30 days to make the recommendation to the Columbus School District superintendent on whether to keep “10,000 dresses” in the district library.

