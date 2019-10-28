Controversy over Halloween celebration between restaurant and local man

Some controversy is brewing between a downtown Madison restaurant and a man wearing a President Trump costume as he celebrated Halloween over the weekend.

Clay Tyler said he was kicked out of the Great Dane Pub and Brewing Company because of his costume, but the Great Dane told NBC15 they asked him to leave because of his behavior.

Tyler was celebrating Halloween Saturday night with his fiancé and his two daughters. He and his fiancé dressed up as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, respectively.

The four of them went to the Great Dane, and when asked for his ID, Tyler told the hostess he did not have it on him.

"Being Freakfest, we have a very strict policy that because of the costumes, she was told that nobody was allowed in without proper identification," Great Dane Operations Manager Ted Peterson said.

According to Tyler, the hostess spoke to a manager and then let him in.

"I said my car's a ways away and I could go run and get it if I needed to," Tyler said. "She said, 'Well, just a wait a minute,' and came back and said we could go in.:

However, Peterson said Tyler became "belligerent" and walked into the restaurant without the hostess' permission.

"[He] kept on pressing, pressing and pressing to the point that she was in tears," Peterson explained.

Tyler's treatment of the hostess is the biggest reason Peterson said they asked him to leave, adding their decision had nothing to do with his costume.

"We've had numerous, numerous people come in that have been dressed up like a president, our current president, President Nixon, President Obama, it's never been an issue," Peterson said.

Tyler said he felt differently.

"Not from a business, I didn't expect to be virtually told that I had to leave because of my costume," Tyler said.

Tyler did say he later apologized to one of the employees, when his fiancé went back to get his card that he had forgotten.

"I said, 'Hey, sorry for swearing at you,'" Tyler remembered.

Peterson said apologizing was a nice gesture. He added he understands situations sometimes get out of hand, and he does not hold it against Tyler.

"You're out celebrating, you're having a good time and you get carried away and that's fine," Peterson said.

The Great Dane told NBC15 they plan to clarify what happened on Saturday on social media. Tyler said he is glad they plan to address it again, and he is waiting for their response.