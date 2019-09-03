Controversy in Portage after police kill Sandhill Crane

Some residents in Portage are upset after police shot and killed a Sandhill Crane. Police say they have received numerous complaints that the crane had become a nuisance by causing damage to vehicles and other property with its beak.

Police shot and killed the bird on Sunday afternoon around 4:40 near Brittingham Court and Hamilton Street. Police say the bird had been a problem for more than a year and caused damage to property multiple times.

But some residents in Portage didn’t see the bird as a problem. “This crane has been a part of our neighborhood for years,” Jamie Gohde wrote on Facebook. Gohde says he and his neighbors are outraged with how this was handled.

“Police came and shot and killed this beautiful bird right next to a park full of family’s (sic) playing and in front of all the neighborhood who lived this bird,” he wrote.

Portage police say they were awarded a permit from the U.S. Department of the Interior, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to “harvest up to two Sandhill Cranes in that specific area, effective April 29, 2019 through March 31, 2020,”

Police say they and residents tried other methods to deter the crane from causing damage, but nothing worked.

Gohde says there was “no reason to kill this bird, especially as children looked on in terror!”

