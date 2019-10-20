Controversy over F-35 jet proposal

Residents and neighbors in the Town of Blooming Grove are calling on the U.S. Air Force to keep F-35 jets out of Madison's Truax Field, but supporters of the jets have said the impact will not be as bad as some have made it seem.

On Sunday, neighbors in Blooming Grove hosted a "Good Noise Neighbor Fest," encouraging people to make their voices heard.

Organizers urged people to write hundreds of postcards to the U.S. Air Force and reach out to their congressional and state representatives. They want people to share their opinions and explain why the want the F-35s to stay out of their neighborhood.

Some residents said they are most worried about the increased noise and chemical pollution the F-35s could bring. One neighbor and organizer, Jennie Capellaro, said the noise from the current F-16 jets is already bad enough.

"Some people are more sensitive to it than others, but I like to be in my yard a lot and my garden and I find it really hard to bear," Capellaro said.

Local officials joined in at Sunday's event, encouraging people to educate themselves and pressure national officials to listen to their concerns.

Officials said they are concerned about how many neighborhood will be impacted if the jets come to Madison.

"The F35 noise and negative impact is going to be far more significant for communities of color, for low-income people and for children," said State Representative Chris Taylor (D-Madison).

Opponents of the jets said information in the Air Force's Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) concerns them, but F-35 supporters said that document details the worst case scenario and the real impact will not be as bad.

Chris Arenz, executive director of the Badger Air Community Council, said the F-35s are not much louder than the current F-16s. Arenz said the EIS exaggerates the number of flights that would be happening.

Arenz also said not getting the F-35s could lead to losing the Air Force base at Truax altogether because the F-16s are becoming too old.

"That would mean 1,200 men and women that would have to be relocated, who are all community members here, not to mention that would be $100 million in economic impact annually that would also go away, so we think it's important not only for the community but also for the economy of Madison," Arenz said.

On top of the economic impact, Arenz said the new jets are important for the safety of U.S. troops.

"We really want to equip those that are going into combat with the very latest technology. It increases their safety, and it increases the safety of all of our soldiers on the ground," he said.

The deadline for public comment on the F-35 proposal is November 1. The Air Force will release a final Environmental Impact Statement in February 2020.