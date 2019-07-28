Convicted felon strikes woman with car, charged with second OWI

A woman was walking to work when she was hit by a car near downtown Madison early Sunday morning.

The victim was walking when 25-year-old Xavier White drove onto the 200 block of W. Lakelawn Place at an excessive speed at 5:07 a.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

The victim jumped out of the way just as White's vehicle struck her leg. The woman was not injured by this, according to the department.

When the victim yelled at White, he slammed on the brakes and stopped the vehicle. He then got out and "shoulder-checked" the victim.

The victim was then able to get inside a building. White started pounding on the building window and was telling the victim he knew where she lived, according to the department.

Responding officers were not able to locate White, who had driven away. A short while later, officers were standing outside when White again drove onto W. Lakelawn Place at a high rate of speed. After he drove up, he then parked.

The victim immediately identified White as the suspect and he was contacted by officers. White was placed in handcuffs while he was detained, and he resisted officers, according to the department.

A bag of what appeared to be marijuana was found on White. A search of his vehicle found a knife under the driver's seat. White is a convicted felon, according to the department. Multiple bags of cocaine were also found.

White appeared to be under the influence of something and was arrested for his second OWI and booked on additional charges of possession w/ intent to deliver cocaine, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.