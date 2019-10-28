Convicted rapist, child molester accidentally released from Georgia prison

The Georgia Department of Corrections confirms a convicted rapist and child molester was released in error from Rogers State Prison.

Tony Munoz-Mendez, 31, was released on Friday, Oct. 25. The Georgia Department of Corrections Fugitive Unit and the United States Marshal are looking for him.

The Georgia Department of Corrections released the following statement:

"The priority of the GDC is apprehending the offender as quickly as possible, and at this time, we have all resources focused on the search. As soon as the error was discovered, the GDC immediately put those resources into place.

While we do not have enough information to share specifics of the search, we will be following any and every lead made available to us.

Our review into the circumstances surrounding this release is ongoing, to include a full internal investigation."

If you see him do not approach him or try to apprehend him. Instead, you should call 911.