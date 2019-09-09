Convicted sex offender relocated in MIlton

The Rock County Sheriff's Office has released the relocation address of a convicted sex offender.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Jimmie Mable will be relocating to 1612 E. M-H Townline Rd. in Milton on Sept. 16.

Deputies said Mable was convicted of two counts of first degree sexual assault of a child on July 20, 1994 and on July 22, 1994. The victims were females whom Mable knew.

While living at the address on M-H Townline Road, the conditions of Mable's supervision include, but are not limited to: No unsupervised contact with minors; no patronizing taverns, bars or liquor stores; no contact with victims; no consumption of alcohol or drugs; comply with standard sex offender rules; and cooperated with GPS monitoring.