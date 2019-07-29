Cool & refreshing airmass moves in

We will be taking a break from summer over the next few days as a cooler air mass will settle into the Midwest. Temperatures tonight will likely drop down to the low 60's in the southern part of the state, and points north of Madison, to the upper 50's in areas such as Juneau or Adams county.

The reason for the cooler air is because of a dip in the jet stream, which is sending refreshing air from the upper Midwest and even Canada our way. The cooler air will last through Wednesday before a slow but steady warm up late week.