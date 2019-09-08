Cool and cloudy Sunday with temperatures in the mid 50s

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 8TH 2019

5:00 a.m.

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist James Parish:

Today's Impact Scale: 1 (Low) due to isolated to scattered light rain showers. Widespread heavy rain and strong storms are not expected. Most places won't even see a 0.1" of rain today.

The Impact Scale will likely remain between a 1 or 2 through most of next week. There will be a chance of showers and storms every day next week. Right now, it looks like our best chance of storms will come Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

Good morning! It's a cloudy and cool start to our Sunday. We're waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. A few sprinkles or light rain showers can't be ruled out west of Madison first thing this morning.

Overall, the second half of the weekend won't be pretty, but at least it's not going to be a washout. Expect gray skies today with isolated to scattered light rain showers. The best chance of rain today will likely come during the afternoon. Even though rain is possible, it shouldn't dampen your outdoor plans too much. Make sure to keep your rain gear close, especially if your going to the Ironman Triathlon today. A few showers will be possible throughout the race. The wind will be out of the E at 5-10 mph today.

Slight rain chances will linger overnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. You'll probably need a light jacket out the door Monday morning.

Monday will be a warmer day with a few peaks sunshine. A few showers and storms can't be ruled out either. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. The wind will be out of the SE at 5-15 mph.

A warm front will bring in a chance of showers and storms and surge of warmer and humid air Monday night into Tuesday morning. Tuesday looks very summer-like. Highs will be in the mid 80s. The wind will gusty out of the south southwest at 10-20 mph. Most of Tuesday looks dry, but there will be a chance of showers and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday with a cold front dropping south into the area. Highs on Wednesday will be near or just above 80 degrees.

Our best chance of rain and storms will come on Thursday with an approaching storm system and cold front. Right now, it looks like there could be the potential for strong storms. This is something we'll have to keep an eye on over the next couple of days. Highs on Thursday will be near 80 degrees.

With the passage of a cold front, Friday won't be as hot or humid. Highs on Friday will be low to mid 70s.

From this distance, next weekend looks mostly dry with more seasonable temperatures.

