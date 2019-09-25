Cool, crisp night; sunny Thursday

A cool start expected Thursday morning as temperatures fall into the middle and upper 40s area wide. If we can get the cloud cover out of here a bit earlier than expected, some spots could even fall into the lower 40s!

A few clouds give way to plenty of sunshine throughout the day on Thursday. While much cooler than the last week or so, temperatures will be pretty seasonable for this time of year. That will put most places into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Enjoy the beautiful day Thursday, because wet weather returns in full force Friday. Scattered storms are expected from around daybreak until sunset. Heaviest axis of rain looks to be Madison southward where totals could approach an inch. The good news is that a lot of this activity should move out during the evening hours.

This leaves some hope that the high school football and the Friday Football Blitz will get off on a dry note, just wet fields. A break between weathermakers is likely on Saturday which means the Badger game could also get in with little to no rain.

Track the next round of wet weather from your smartphone. The NBC15 Weather Authority App is available now on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.