Cool start to the weekend with rain returning

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist James Parish:

Today: No impactful weather

Tonight's Weather Impact Scale: Medium (2 out of 5). Rain and storms are likely. Isolated strong storms capable of gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain are possible. Widespread rainfall totals of 0.5-1.5" of rain are possible. With the recent wet weather, this much rain could cause additional flooding problems.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH will go into effect this evening for Sauk, Iowa, Lafayette, Green, Grant, Crawford, Vernon and Richland Counties.

Good Saturday morning! It's a cool start to our weekend, so make sure to grab a light jacket out the door this morning. We're waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Overall, today is going to be a nice day. Expect a mostly sunny sky early. Clouds will increase this afternoon and evening. Highs will range from the low 70s north of Madison to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees south of Madison. The humidity will also start to increase this afternoon.

Our next round of showers and storms will arrive tonight. The rain will increase from northwest to southeast across southern Wisconsin this evening through the overnight. There will be the potential for a few strong storms and heavy rain. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Luckily, most of the rain will exit the area first thing Sunday morning. The clouds will stick around a little longer. Expect decreasing clouds throughout the day, though. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

We'll be on the look out for areas of fog Sunday night into Monday morning. The fog could be thick in some spots. Lows Sunday night into Monday morning will be in the low 60s.

Most of next week looks warm and humid. Highs will be near 80 degrees Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The first half of next week also looks dry. We could be tracking a little more shower and thunderstorm activity towards the end of next week. Highs next Thursday and Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

