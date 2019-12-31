Cool temperatures keep snow around heading into 2020

DECEMBER 31, 2019

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

WEATHER IMPACT TODAY IS LOW (1) DUE SLIPPERY ROADS AND STRONG WIND.

Low pressure will exit to the east of here today. This low pressure system brought accumulating snow overnight. The snow has come to an end but breezy and cool conditions are expected through the day. By tomorrow, wind will shift to southwesterly and milder temperatures are expected to return.

The next chance of precipitation will arrive Friday as low pressure moves in from the west.